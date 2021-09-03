Teacher of the Month: Dusty Morrow

Dusty Morrow has been named the Teacher of the Month. Morrow is a fifth grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School. He teaches social studies and science. Morrow said he enjoyed teaching science because it taught students to study the world around them and seek out answers to questions. Morrow said social studies was his passion. He said he enjoys teaching students how to be truth seekers and look for primary sources to learn from instead of just taking peoples’ word for it. Morrow said he was born at Troy Regional Medical Center, but grew up in Luverne. He is a graduate of Luverne High School and Troy University. The Messenger’s teacher of the Month is sponsored by Piggly Wiggly.