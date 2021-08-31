Rebels looking to bounce back after loss

Despite losing their season opener last week in Kinston, Zion Chapel head coach Randy Bryant liked what he saw out of his team.

The Rebels fell to the Bulldogs 20-12 last week. They hope to shake that off as they prepare for Abbeville this Friday night.

“We need to move on and get ready for this week against Abbeville,” Bryant said. “I thought we played well in the second half against Kinston. I wish we would have played Florala the week before. I think it would have really changed the outcome of the game. Anytime you play your first contest there is always going to be some nerves.”

Quarterback Mason Stuart completed 7-of-11 passes for 89 yards and rushed for 97 yards and had a touchdown.

“He played some quarterback for us last year,” Bryant said. “We knew coming in this year he would be the guy. We spent a lot of time trying to get him ready to play. We feel he brings a lot to the table. He is an all around athlete who can run and throw. He is a competitior. We are really excited about him and the quarterback position.”

This week the Rebels travel to Abbeville to take on the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the Class 2A state championship last season after winning the region 2 championship. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 13-6 loss to Headland last Friday night in Headland.

“We know what kind of football we are going to be dealing with there,” Bryant said. “Coach (LaBrian) Stewart does a good job. They are somewhat multiple on offense when they will play with a tight end and a wing. They will spread it out and be in the I-Formation some. On defense they will bring some people up and blitz you. We expect a tough, physical game from them. Anything else than that you would be shocked because of the way they play football.”