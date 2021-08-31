Lady Trojans, Patriots pick up wins

The Charles Henderson Trojans remained unbeaten with a shutout win over Zion Chapel on Tuesday afternoon.

The varsity Trojans improved to 3-0 after defeating the Rebels by scores of 25-6, 25-21 and 25-23.

Madison Stewart finished with 11 kills, six digs, one ace and one block. Emma Burttram had six kills and one dig. Kelci Hicks had five kills and five digs. Olivia Kirkpatrick finished the match with 13 assists, five digs and two aces, Hannah Sparrow had 13 assists and Bess Dunn had four kills.

Honor Shipman had Madison Allen had three aces.

Lady Patriots defeat Autauga Academy

The Lady Patriots swept Autauga by scores of 25-2, 25-22 and 25-17.

Allie Rushing finished with five aces and one kill, Mari Grace Brooks had 10 aces and one kill, Mikalah Griffin had three kills, Emily Bryan had two kills, Raelyn Hornsby had five aces and two kills and Addie Renfroe had 10 assists.