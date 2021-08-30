Full slate of local games on Friday night

For the first time this season all five local teams will be in action on Friday night.

Charles Henderson, Pike Liberal Arts, Pike County, Goshen and Zion Chapel will all have an opportunity to hit the field on Friday night.

Either due to COVID concerns or a bye week, there has not been a full slate of local games thus far this season. Goshen had their opener cancelled in week one and the Patriots had their game against Crenshaw Christian cancelled due to COVID concerns within the Cougar problem. Pike County had a bye last Friday night.

This week the Bulldogs return to action to play in their regular season opener against Beulah.

The Bulldogs fell to Charles Henderson in their annual jamboree game prior to their bye week.

Beulah comes into the contest coming off a loss to Cleburne County last Friday night.

The Patriots are looking forward to getting the sour taste out of their mouth after falling to Escambia Academy in a jamboree, 42-26. They begin region play Friday night when they travel to Hope Hull to take on the Hooper Colts in the AISA Class AAA Region 1 opener.

The Colts are coming off a 43-13 loss to Edgewood last Friday night.

The Goshen Eagles had their first action of the season last Friday night when they fell to Ariton 49-0. The Eagles host their home and region opener on Friday night when they take on Trinity. The Wildcats are coming off an 18-15 win over Montgomery Academy last Friday night.

The Charles Henderson Trojans fell to Montgomery Catholic Friday night in their season opener. They travel to Greenville to take on the Tigers this Friday night. The Tigers are coming off a 14-12 win over Blount last Friday night.

The Zion Chapel Rebels travel to take on the Abbeville Yellow Jackets, who advanced to the Class 2A state championship last season. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 13-6 loss to Headland last Friday night.

All game times are scheduled for 7 p.m.