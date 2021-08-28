Rebels drop opener

The Zion Chapel Rebels fell to rival Kinston in the 2021 season opener on Friday night.

The Rebels drop to 0-1 on the season when they fell to the Bulldogs 20-12.

Morgan Sanders and Mason Stuart accounted for both of the Rebels’ touchdowns on Friday.

Sanders finished the game with 63 yards rushing on nine carries.

Along with his touchdown, Stuart rushed for a team high 97 yards on 20 carries. Stuart completed 7-of-11 passes for 89 yards.

Defensively, Jackson Adcock had an interception.

The Rebels will be back in action on Friday night when they remain on the road and head to Abbeville to take on the Yellow Jackets for the region opener. The Yellow Jackets advanced all the way to the Class 2A state championship last season where they lost to Mars Hill.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.