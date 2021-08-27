Goshen drops season opener to Ariton

The Goshen Eagles fell to rival Ariton on Friday night in Ariton.

In their first action of the 2021 season under new head coach Don Moore, the Eagles offense failed to put any points on the board in a 49-0 loss o the Purple Cats.

36 of Ariton’s 49 points came in the opening quarter. After going into halftime leading 42-0, Goshen surrendered seven fourth quarter points to win 49-0.

Running back Szemerick Andrews led the team with 29 yards rushing. Szemerick had a game-high 15 yard carry. Leon Cowart finished with four yards rushing.

Defensively, Isserick McKinney led the way with eight total tackles, including seven single tackles. Coward added seven tackles and Andrews had five. Andrew Galloway, Jayden Williams, Kadavion Bristow and Jacob Saupe each had one tackle.

The Eagles will be back in action next week when they host Trinity in their 2021 home opener and region opener against Trinity.