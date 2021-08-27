8/24 Police Reports

Aug. 24

Arrests

Sonny Lee Curtis Faulkner, 32, was charged on an alias warrant.

Rico Marquez Gowdy, 29, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a con-trolled substance.

A minor was charged with failure to appear.

Larenzo Armon Whatley, 22, was charged with eight counts of failure to appear, obstructing government operations and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

Levonte Jacquez Webb, 21, was charged with obstructing government operations.

Incidents

Aug. 24

An Alias warrant was served on Knox Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

First-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Knox Street.

A juvenile problem was reported on Aster Avenue.

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Harassing communications was reported on Cedar Drive.

An alias warrant was served on Elem Street.

First-degree criminal trespass was reported on County Road 5516.

Damage to property was reported on Industrial Boulevard.

A vehicle was searched on Pike County Lake Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Railroad Avenue.

A juvenile problem was reported on Peacock Street.

A trespass warning was issued on County Road 5516.

Failure to appear and giving false identification to a law enforcement officer was reported.