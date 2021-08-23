Adams, Trojans have strong showing agains PCHS

Although it won’t show up in the record book, the Charles Henderson Trojans began the Quinn Hambrite era on a high note with a comfortable win over the Pike County Bulldogs in a jamboree on Friday night in Troy.

The Trojans scored 34 first half points and cruised to a 34-0 lead after the two coaches decided to play two six-minute second half quarters with a running clock.

“We executed very well,” Hambrite said. “We were able run the football; we had over 200 yards rushing. We had way too many penalties. We have to clean up a lot of those things when it comes to those penalties. When we play a playoff caliber team or a 5A or 6A school we can’t afford to have that many penalties and expect to win the game, but I am proud of our effort.”

Trojan newcomer and sophomore quarter Parker Adams saw his first action as a Trojan. The sophomore completed 7-of-11 passes and had two touchdowns. Adams rushed for approximately 72 yards and had a rushing touchdown.

“He managed the game very well,” Hambrite said. “He’s a quarterback who can throw the football and run. We try not to give him too much to do at one time. Whatever we give him to do he accepts the challenge and does a tremendous job with it. He was late on some throws, but he still got the ball where it needed to be. He ran the ball well, stood in the pocket well and eluded the pressure. He’s what we consider a top-notch quarterback.”

Zach Coleman led the Trojans ground attack with 115 yards on 10 carries. Antonio Frazier finished with 43 yards and Zay Carlisle had 27 yards.

The Trojans will open the season at home on Friday night when they take on Montgomery Catholic. The Knights advanced to the Class 3A State Championship game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.