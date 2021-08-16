Goshen cancels opener due to COVID-19 concerns

The Goshen High School football game against Holtville, scheduled for Friday night, will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Goshen football program.

“We had player test positive Sunday,” head coach Don Moore said. “He was in practice on Friday. They went with the 48-hour rule with contact and that took out our whole team. You could come back if you were vaccinated and some were, but not nearly enough to play.”

Goshen High School is currently working with Holtville to try and make up the game at a later date or cancel the game altogether. Goshen is hoping to not take a forfeit.

“We notified them and told them we weren’t going to be able to come,” Moore said. “We are still working things out with our administration and their administration. Going to see if we are going to have to forfeit or see if they will do us a favor and just cancel the game. All that is up in the air and out of my hands. It’s up to them and their administration if they are willing to do that.”

Now that the season opener won’t be played, Moore and the Eagles will shift their attention to next Friday night when they travel to Ariton to take on the rival Purple Cats.

“It’s very disappointing, not only for our players, but for our coaches,” Moore said. “We have been looking forward to getting out there and seeing what we have against another opponent.

“It’s nothing good, but there isn’t anything we can do to change it right now. I was talking to some of the players and keeping them upbeat. They are worried it’s going to be something like last year. I’m trying to tell them to calm down and that everybody will be back next week. It’s one game right now, lets just think about staying healthy and getting better for the next week.”