Troy baseball announces coaching additions

First-year Troy head baseball coach Skylar Meade finalized his on-field and off-field coaching staff, the program announced on Friday.

Joining Meade will be assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Ben Wolgamot, assistant coach Riley McCauley, assistant coach Adam Godwin, Director of Player Development & Analytics Joe Bialkoski and Director of Baseball Operations Gavin Pence.

“I could not be more excited about the staff we have put together as we have compiled a group of hungry, hard-working, and connected individuals,” Meade said. “Ben is a tireless recruiter and has a track record of producing elite hitters over the last 10 years. Adam was an all-world player here at Troy and has hit the ground running on the recruiting trail, which is always the lifeline of any great program. Riley is one of my favorite players I have ever coached and will be a heralded young pitching coach in the near future.

“Joseph is a wizard on the analytics and player development side, and I can’t wait to see the many ways he will help the growth of the players in our program. Gavin was a guy who we incredibly trusted in our program during my time at South Carolina. He has great knowledge of this business, and I know he has every characteristic to serve our baseball program at Troy. Finally, I want to thank the Troy Administration for their support in allowing me to put together the staff we felt will build the best relationships possible with our players now and in the future.”

Wolgamot comes to try after spending the past three seasons at Western Kentucky. Before coaching at WKU, Wolgamot was an assistant at Valparaiso for six seasons. He served as the hitting coach and the recruiting coordinator.

McCauley pitched for the Michigan State Spartans from 2016-2018. His first two seasons with the Spartans coincided with Meade’s time as pitching coach.

McCauley was drafted in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Former Troy Trojan Adam Godwin spent the last two seasons as Troy’s director of player performance and development. Before then, Godwin spent four years coaching in the Pittsburg Pirates organization.

He played for the Trojans beginning in 2004 and was eventually named to the Troy University Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bialkoski comes to Troy following four years at Virginia where he served as a baseball operations assistant.

Before coming to Troy, Pence spent three years with the baseball program at South Carolina. Pence began his tenure as a student manager and later became the interim director of equipment in 2021.