Aug. 10-11 Police Reports

Arrests

Aug. 10

Devorius Marquez Davis was charged on an alias warrant.

Ekeystan Decarlos Hill was charged with third-degree assault

Calvin Trarell Jones was charged with failure to appear and driving while driver’s license was suspended.

Aug. 11

Johnny Banks Jr. was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

Raybert Darby was charged on an arrest warrant.

A minor was charged with minor in possession of alcohol.

Incidents

Aug. 10

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Elm Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Failure to appear and driving while driver’s license was suspended were reported on West Church Street.

A criminal trespass warning was issued on County Road 1101.

Domestic violence — harassment was reported on Jones Street.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Public Intoxication was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Aug. 11

Theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace were reported on North Court Square.

Failure of a sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported on Elm Street.

Recovered property was reported on West Walnut Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Murphree Street.

An alias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of marijuana was reported on Pell Avenue.

Harassment was reported on University Avenue.

A trespass warning was issued on South Brundidge Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 2225.

Theft was reported on Trojan Way.