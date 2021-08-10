Troy Ozone falls to Tennessee in world series

The Troy Ozone All-Star team saw their run in the Dixie Ozone World Series come to a close on Tuesday when they fell to Tennessee 8-2.

In need of a win to advance in the tournament, Troy was held to just two runs and five hits.

Troy finishes the tournament with a 2-2 record.

All five of Troy’s hits came from five different players: Owen Pugh, Kellen Stewart, Garrett Whitaker and Braden Shirley.

Troy sent four pitchers to the mound. Shirley got the start for Troy and pitched 1.1 innings. Ridge Hicks, Whitaker and Stewart all entered the game following Shirley’s start. Whitaker pitched three innings and picked up four strikeouts.

Troy scored it’s first run in the first inning on Tuesday. After hitting a one-out double, Pugh scored the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice by Whitaker.

Tennessee answered in its half of the first inning to even the score at one. Tennessee had their biggest inning in the third when they had a four-run inning. The inning started with a Troy error and Tennessee followed up with five consecutive hits.

Tennessee added two more runs two innings later to pull ahead 7-1.

Troy had three straight one out hits to begin the sixth inning. Whitaker drove in his second run of the game with a single to center, bringing the score to 7-2.

Tennessee got the run back in the sixth with a RBI double.