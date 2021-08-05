Post 70 begins regionals with a 5-0 win

American Legion Post 70 found themselves down 3-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday afternoon. A 10-run sixth propelled Post 70 to a 13-3 win over Tallahassee on day two of the American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament.

The 10-run inning gave Post 70 a 10-run lead, ending the game after six innings.

Nate Aplin got the start and pitched 1.1 innings, allowing three total runs, two earned runs and one hit. JP Reed pitched 4.2 innings of shutout baseball.

Post 70 finished with 14 hits in the win. Lane Ballard went a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Cole Smith had four hits and five RBI and two runs scored.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the bottom of the second, Post 70 jumped on the board with a RBI single by Tucker Jackson.

In Post 70’s 10-run sixth inning they had seven hits including a home run by Smith and a grand slam by Ballard. Post 70 also had an RBI single by Tyson Kirkland.

Troy will continue play in the winner’s bracket on Friday night beginning at 7 p.m.