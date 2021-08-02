Patriots picked number one in ASWA preseason rankings

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will start the 2021 season in the top spot of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s preseason football rankings.

After winning their first state football championship since 2009 last season, the Patriots will remain in the top spot in the AISA rankings to begin the 2021 season.

“We don’t look at the rankings,” head coach Mario White said. “We look at and evaluate ourselves every single day, from the coaches, players and especially me. These kids and coaches have something bigger out there for them and It’s my job to push them to that. It’s a great took to see that we are headed in the right direction.”

The Patriots finished last season with a regular season record of 7-2. After falling in the region finale, the Patriots won the opener against Monroe Academy before rattling off three-straight wins in the postseason, including a 38-21 in the state championship game against Glenwood.

Glenwood was picked second in the preseason rankings followed by Escambia Academy, Autauga Academy, Chambers Academy, Bessemer Academy, Tuscaloosa Academy, Macon-East, Patrician and Morgan Academy.

The Patriots will open the season at home against No. 3 Escambia Academy on Aug. 20.