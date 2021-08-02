Late July Police Reports

Arrests

July 26

Skilar Lynnette Brunson, 30, was charged with filing a false report.

James Todd Wambles, 48, was charged with six counts of failure to appear.

Melissa Dawn Metros, 46, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Tamatha Rose Green, 53, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leon Edward Armstrong, 56, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Kenya Demon Flowers, 31, was charged with a probation violation.

July 27

Edgar Dwayne Singleton, 50, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandy Nicole Love, 27, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Cory Jarmell Harris, 30, was charged with a capias warrant.

Kristin Elise Brooks, 37, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Demond Jones, 28, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Incidents

July 24

Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of marijuana was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A capias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

July 25

Shooting into occupied vehicle, damage to property, first-degree possession of marijuana, car-rying a pistol unlawfully, and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Aster Avenue.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Brundidge Street.

Contempt of court was reported on Elm Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on Henderson Drive.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

July 26

Assault was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Henderson Drive.

Six counts of failure to appear were reported.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on County Road 3304

Property damage was reported on Southland Village

A juvenile problem was reported on U.S. Highway 231

Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on County Road 3304.

Discharge firearm into an unoccupied school bus or building was reported on Segars Street.

July 27

Probation violation was reported on Elm Street.

Failure to appear was reported on Blindjack Road.

Three counts of failure to appear on Dozier Drive.

Driving while license revoked, failure to register vehicle and operating vehicle without insur-ance was reported on Watkins Court.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on North Three Notch Street.

A capias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 29.

Driving while license revoked was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Failure to appear was reported on Church Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Butler Road.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 5503.

Failure to appear was reported on Elba Highway.

Assault was reported on Elm Street

Second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported.

An accidental shooting was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

A dog bite was reported on U.S. Highway 231.