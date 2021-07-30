Troy 6U softball team arrives in Louisiana

After a long road trip, the Troy 6U softball team has arrived in Alexandria, Louisiana, for the start of the Dixie Sweetees X-Play World Series.

After winning the state tournament earlier this month, Troy had to wait three weeks before they could hit the road and finally play again.

“We have arrived in Louisiana and the girls are tired from the trip but excited to play,” head coach Whitney Brown said. “We will have a practice in the morning to get the girls used to the heat. We are all excited and ready to represent Troy as well as the state of Alabama.”

Troy loaded up and left on Thursday, but before they did, they got a big sendoff from local fans.

“The parents decorated their cars to show our pride as well and we had a good send off last night (Wednesday) at the Sportsplex,” Brown said. “Thank you to everyone back home that is cheering us on and thank you to all who made this long trip out.”

Troy will join four other teams in the four-day tournament. Two teams will represent the state of Louisiana, including host Ward 10.

Virginia and Tennessee will also make up the five-team double-elimination tournament.

Troy will match up with Tennessee in round one at 1:30 p.m.. Virginia and Ward 10 will play at noon on field 5. Louisiana will have a first round bye. The winner of Troy and Tennessee will have a bye and won’t play again until the late Sunday evening. The loser will turn around and play again at noon on Sunday in an elimination game.

The tournament will crown it’s championship on Tuesday. The championship game will either start at 6:15 or 7:30. If a second game is necessary it will follow the conclusion of game one.

Brown, Tom Smith, Gregory Barnette and Anthony Kilpatrick coach the Sweetees. Players include: Brooklee Kilpatrick, Sara Brown, Scarlett Barnette, Payton Jones, Chandler Cole, Bella Newgard, Cate Barron, Charlie McDougald, Iriel Holland, Andi Smith, Claire Dixon and Za’Laiya Reynolds.