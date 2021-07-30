July Police Reports

Arrests

July 23

Andrea W. McClain, 48, was charged with third-degree assault.

Ronisha Rawshon Lavett Carter, 30, was charged with harassment.

Michael Peter Makau, 38, was charged with driving under the influence.

Thequan Ulance Jones, 24, was charged with domestic violence.

Joseph Douglas Lightfoot, 41, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Rhonda Denise Sigler, 47, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Candace Ashley Kyser, 32, was charged on an alias warrant.

Carry Clayton Bunt, 34, 5 was charged on an alias warrant.

Phillip Adams, 26, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and public intoxication.

Ashley Milet Bradshaw, 26, was charged with public intoxication.

July 24

A minor was charged with driving under the influence

Dante Antonio Keshun Dawson, 21, was charged on an alias warrant.

Kimberly Michelle Nelson, 36, was charged on a capias warrant.

Willie M. Starks Jr., 58, was charged with public intoxication.

Amana Lashea Griggs, 29, was charged with domestic violence.

A minor was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon, and giving false identification to law enforcement.

July 25

A minor was charged on a capias warrant.

Lashanna Shetell Davis Kelly, 29, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon with a permit.

Calvin Lee Morris, 35, was charged on four alias warrants.

Cynthia Michelle Millner, 50, was charged on a capias warrant.

Incidents

July 23

Driving under the influence was reported on Gibbs Street.

Domestic violence was reported on Lilac Lane.

A vehicle was searched on George Wallace Drive.

Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A house fire was reported on County Road 5525.

Shoplifting was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A death investigation was conducted on West College Street.

A trespass notice was issued on West Pike Street.

Damage to property was reported on North Three Notch Street.

An alias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

An alias warrant was served on Elba Highway.

Harassment and third-degree criminal trespass were reported on West Pike Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass and public intoxication were reported on West Pike Street.

Third-degree domestic violence and public intoxication were reported on North Three Notch Street.

July 24

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported downtown.

Driving under the influence was reported on East Madison Street

Damage to property was reported on Corley Street.

Third-degree burglary was reported on Elm Street.

A capias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

A capias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

Damaged property was reported on County Road 7708.

Theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Public intoxication was reported on Harrison Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on Warren Court.

Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of marijuana was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A capias warrant was served on U.S. Highway 231.

July 25

Shooting into occupied vehicle, damage to property, first-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Aster Avenue.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on South Brundidge Street.

Contempt of court was reported on Elm Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on Henderson Drive.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.