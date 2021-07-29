Speeders beware in Brundidge

The Brundidge Police Department recently launched a campaign to slow motorists down before entering the downtown area.

Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James said the BPD held a roadblock this week to alert motorists to the fact the BPD was launching a campaign to crack down on speeding.

“We were only out for a short time,” James said. “We set up on S.A. Graham Boulevard at Reynolds Street on the eastbound lane into Brundidge. We stopped every third car. We were only out there for about 45 minutes, but we stopped 24 cars.”

James said during the operation, about 75 cars passed through the check point where officers checked driver’s licenses, registration and insurance information. James said the BPD also checked each driver for outstanding warrants.

He said only two tickets were issued and one arrest was made on warrants for outstanding traffic violations.

“This was part of our initiative to slow down traffic going in and out of town,” James said. “We want the public to know this is one of many traffic details we will be doing in the future. We also had a lot of help this weekend from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency who assisted us with a high presence.

“Over the coming months, citizens should expect to see a much higher police presence and a lot more traffic enforcement details.”