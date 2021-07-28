TPD investigates accidental shooting at Suntrace

The Troy Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that left a victim in critical condition.

According to TPD Chief Randall Barr, the shooting occurred at Suntrace Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 south of Troy. Barr said at approximately 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, Troy Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at Suntrace. Barr said when officers arrived, they found a male juvenile with a gunshot to his left shoulder. Barr said the Troy Fire Department responded and treated the victim at the scene. Barr said the victim was transport-ed to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance Service and then flown to a hospital in Birmingham by Haynes Life Flight for further treatment. Barr said the victim was in critical condition.

Barr said the initial investigation indicated the shooting was accidental and there is no danger to the public. Barr said the weapon was recovered at the scene. Bar said the case remains un-der investigation and no further information is available at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Troy Police Department, 334-566-0500.