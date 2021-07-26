Martial named to second preseason watch list

Troy middle linebacker Carlton Martial can add another preseason watch list to his resume. The linebacker was named to the Butkus Award Watch List, the Butkus Foundation announced on Monday morning. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top linebackers.

This is the second watch list Martial has been named to this summer. He was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List earlier this month. He has been named to the Pro Football Focus All-America Second Team and he was named the No. 41 best player in the country by PFF.

He is one of three Troy players who have been named to a watch list this month. Dylan Bradshaw was named to the Rimington Award Watch List, an award given to the nation’s top center and Kimani Vidal was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. The award is given to the top running back.

Martial has accumulated 315 total tackles in his three seasons with the Trojans. He finished the 2020 season with 113 tackles and has 239 tackles since the start of the 2019 season. He was one of just nine players to rank in the top 50 nationally in both tackles and tackles for loss.