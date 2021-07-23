July Police Reports

Incident Report

July 14

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Aster Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A child custody dispute was reported on White Drive.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Legion Hill Road.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Butler Drive.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 15

Damage to property was reported on Blackmon Street,

Third-degree domestic violence — harassing communications was reported on North Knox Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231

Changed bills were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Domestic violence — harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Changed bills were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 16

Suspicious persons were reported on Pell Avenue.

Found property was reported on Academy Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Union Hill Road.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Barron Road.

Harassment was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

First-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude a police office was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on Azalea Court.

Driving under the influence was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 17

Public intoxication was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Evan Avenue.

An alias warrant was served on Elm Street.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

Three counts of failure to appear were reported on West Church Street.

Theft was reported on University Avenue.

Harassment was reported on Magnolia Court.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

First-degree theft of property was reported on Dozier Drive.

July 18

An alias warrant was served on Woodland Hills Drive.

Failure to appear was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A fire investigation was conducted on Montgomery Street.

Harassment was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Academy Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A capias warrant was issued and third-degree criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A warning was issued on Academy Street.

Reckless endangerment was reported on Washington Street.

An alias warrant was served on Church Street.

A child custody dispute was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 29.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Sparrow Drive.

July 19

A domestic dispute was reported on Rose Circle.

Harassing communications were reported on West Church Street.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Corman Avenue.

Harassing communications were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic disturbance was reported on County Road 5516.

Menacing was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree burglary was reported on Enzor Road.

Damaged property was reported on County Road 5501.

Theft was reported on Elm Street.

July 20

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Elm Street.

First-degree criminal trespass was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Elba Highway.

An animal complaint was reported on Elba Highway.

A domestic dispute was reported and a warning for criminal trespass was issued on County Road 3051.

An alias warrant was served on County Road 3304.

Methamphetamine possession and second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.