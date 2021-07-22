TPRD Basketball Camp returns to recreation center July 31

Time is running out to sign up for the annual Troy Parks and Recreation Youth Summer Basketball Camp at the Troy Recreation Center.

The camp is scheduled for Saturday, July 31. Registration will run through July 26.

The one-day camp will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. inside the gymnasium at the Troy Recreation Center.

The camp is available for children ages six through 16. Admission to the camp is $30 per child.

Participants will get instruction from camp staff workers. Campers will get instruction on ball handling, passing, shooting, defense and other fundamentals of the game.

There will be camp contests and competitions throughout the day. In the final hour of the camp there will be five-minute scrimmages with each camper divided into different teams. Each age group will have a champion at the end of the hour.

Each camp participant will be required to wear a T-shirt, gym shorts, socks and the appropriate shoes in order to participate.

If any participant has a medical condition they are asked to tell the staff at the camp and be sure to bring anything they will need.

Interested participants can register at the Troy Recreation Center during normal business hours. Deadline to sign up is July 26, however if anyone wants to sign up after the deadline period or for more information can call or text Justin Cope (334) 268-6496.