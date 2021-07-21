Troy Cheer Brings Home Three Top-2 Finishes from UCA Cheer Camp 

The Troy cheer team earned two first-place finishes and a second-place finish at the 2021 Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Cheer Camp in Orlando, Fla.

“I am so excited and beyond proud of the growth of the Troy Cheer program over the course of the past four years,” head coach Nic Laracuente said. “It has been an honor to be able to lead these student-athletes, both on and off the field. We are coming off an amazing performance at Nationals and we can’t wait to get back in The Vet to cheer on our Trojans. Here’s to another amazing year, Go Troy!!”

Coming off a third-place finish at the UCA National Championships in April, the Troy Cheer team continued to build upon its strong season from a year ago. The Trojans competed in multiple events over the multi-day camp, finishing with two first-place awards in the Overall Division and Timeout routine while also earning a second-place honor in Cheer Chants. On top of their three, top two finishes, Troy also earned honors in Best College Spirit Tradition, Leadership Award and were named the Most Collegiate team.

“I am incredibly proud of the trajectory of the Troy Cheer program under Coach Laracuente’s leadership,” said Director of Athletics Brent Jones. “This team continues an incredible climb through the hard work and dedication of our spirit members and we are thrilled to see their success recognized on the national level at consecutive competitions.”

You can see highlights and photos of the team’s performances from the camp by following the program on Instagram @TroyCheer.