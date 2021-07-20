Troy Police Department: Arrest and Incident Reports

Arrest

July 21

Lee Anna Winters, 42, was charged with third-degree theft of property.

Ben Frank Jackson, 39, was charged with domestic violence and criminal mischief.

July 15

Matthew M. Howard, 40, was charged with first-degree theft of property.

Deeann B. Lyons, 38, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Terrance J. Stallworth, 43, was charged with domestic violence — harassment.

July 16

Deeann Bolden Lyons, 38, was charged with first-degree burglary.

Steven Derrell Darby, 30, was charged with driving under the influence.

Lawrence Johnson, 61, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.

July 17

Damion Devon Passmore, 21, was charged with public intoxication.

Lorenzo Cephedea Rumph, 40, was charged on two alias warrants.

Eugene Dequaris Ramon Smiley, 29, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

July 18

Quintin Derek Locke Jr., 29, was charged on five alias warrants.

Benny Frank Rumph, 49, was charged on five counts of failure to appear.

Taylor Rose Spurlock, 26, was charged on a capias warrant.

Fredricous D. Boone, 22, was charged with first-degree assault.

Jakorius Khalil Keshunn Pearison, 24, was charged on an alias warrant.

Incident Report

July 21

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Aster Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A child custody dispute was reported on White Drive.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Legion Hill Road.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Butler Drive.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 15

Damage to property was reported on Blackmon Street,

Third-degree domestic violence — harassing communications was reported on North Knox Street.

Disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231

Changed bills were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Domestic violence — harassment was reported on Elm Street.

Changed bills were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 16

Suspicious persons were reported on Pell Avenue.

Found property was reported on Academy Street.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Union Hill Road.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Barron Road.

Harassment was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

First-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude a police office was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on Azalea Court.

Driving under the influence was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 17

Public intoxication was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Evan Avenue.

An alias warrant was served on Elm Street.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

Three counts of failure to appear were reported on West Church Street.

Theft was reported on University Avenue.

Harassment was reported on Magnolia Court.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

First-degree theft of property was reported on Dozier Drive.

July 18

An alias warrant was served on Woodland Hills Drive.

Failure to appear was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A fire investigation was conducted on Montgomery Street.

Harassment was reported on Woodland Hills Drive.

Third-degree criminal mischief was reported on Academy Street.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A capias warrant was issued and third-degree criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A warning was issued on Academy Street.

Reckless endangerment was reported on Washington Street.

An alias warrant was served on Church Street.

A child custody dispute was reported on Hunters Mountain Parkway.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 29.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Sparrow Drive.