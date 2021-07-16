Ortiz signs free agent deal with Dodgers

Troy Trojan Orlando Ortiz has earned a chance to play professional baseball. The young Trojan pitcher signed a professional contract with the Las Angeles Dodges on Friday.

Ortiz played two seasons with the Trojans and was Troy’s Friday night starter to begin the 2021 season.

Ortiz appeared in 19 games in his career, including 17 as a starter. He finished with an 8-5 record and 4.13 ERA. He struck out 106 batters in 96 innings of work. He finished with a strikeout to walk ratio of 2.65 in his career with the Trojans.

Ortiz finished his final season with a 6-9 record and a 4.44 ERA. He began the season with a win against Youngstown State when he pitched six innings and struck out 11 batters. He later had another double-digit strikeout performance when he struck out 10 Georgia State hitters. He finished the season with 10.97 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ortiz is the second Trojan to move into professional baseball this offseason, joining outfielder Logan Cerny who was drafted in the 10th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.