Post 70 17U begins state tournament

The American Legion Post 70 17U baseball team will begin postseason play on Friday when the begin the American Legion Alabama State Tournament.

Ross Hixon’s team finished the regular season with an 8-10-1 record and hopes to make a deep run in the tournament and finish it off with a championship.

Post 70 will start its tournament with a matchup against Huntsville Post 237 on Friday evening beginning at 5 p.m. at Oliver Park in Calera.

Post 70 will continue play on Saturday when they head to the Eagle Sports Complex to take on Hueytown Post 1228 beginning at 10 a.m.

Bracket will play will begin on Saturday and a time still to be determined. The semifinals and finals of the tournament will be held on Sunday.

Post 70 enters the tournament, unofficially hitting .287 as a team. Blake Wynn leads the team with a .459 batting average with 44 at bats. Lane Cook his hitting above .300 at .382.

The Post 70 pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.14. Tanner Burlison leads the staff with an ERA of 1.10 with 19 innings pitched.

The Post 70 19U team will also be busy this weekend when they participate in a showcase series at both Patterson Field in Montgomery and Eagle Stadium in Ozark. Post 70 will play their first game on Friday.