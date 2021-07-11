July 12, 2021

Troy 8U defeats Opelika in dramatic fashion

By Mike Hensley

Published 10:09 pm Sunday, July 11, 2021

The Troy 8U AA All-Star team advanced to the final day on the AA State Tournament at the Troy Sportsplex on Sunday evening.

After falling for the first time in the tournament on Sunday afternoon, Troy defeated Opelika 8-7 in dramatic walk-off fashion on Sunday evening.

Barrett Powell smacked a two-run double to advance Troy to the tournament’s final day.

Troy finished with 22 hits in the win. Parker Precise and Powell each totaled four hits. Noah Houlton and Jaylin Copeland each had three hits and Elliott Cochran and Alex Guitierez had two hits.

Troy will be back in action at 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

