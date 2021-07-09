Photos: Day one of State Tournament
The AA State Tournament got underway at the Troy Sportsplex on Friday afternoon. Early games featured: Municipal Nationals vs. Dallas County, Oxford vs. East Tuscaloosa, AUM vs. Pedmont and Opelika vs. Municipal American.
The Troy AA team is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. this evening, however the early games entered a rain delay shortly after starting.
You Might Like
Brundidge library expands services to include legal forms
The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge provides many services for Brundidge and the surrounding communities. Theresa Trawick, library director,... read more