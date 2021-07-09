July 9, 2021

Photos: Day one of State Tournament

By Mike Hensley

Published 3:44 pm Friday, July 9, 2021

The AA State Tournament got underway at the Troy Sportsplex on Friday afternoon. Early games featured: Municipal Nationals vs. Dallas County, Oxford vs. East Tuscaloosa, AUM vs. Pedmont and Opelika vs. Municipal American.

The Troy AA team is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. this evening, however the early games entered a rain delay shortly after starting.

