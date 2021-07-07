Smartt reflects on time at Troy

It’s been a little over week since the announcement was made that Mark Smartt will not be back in the dugout for the 2021 season for the Troy baseball team. Since that time Smartt has received countless calls, texts and emails congratulating him for a successful baseball career with the Trojans, including former players, coaches and fans.

“It was overwhelming,” Smartt said. “Truly heartwarming and very uplifting. It was over several days. Certainly the community here, the people of the community have been great, not only to me, but to my family. So many people have reached out to me personally to wish me well. I’m very appreciative of that.

“It confirmed to me what I thought I knew. It confirmed that my experience here has been extremely worthwhile.”

Smartt spent over 20 years wearing the Trojan uniform. After his playing days, Smartt returned to Troy and spent 19 years coaching the Trojans as both an assistant and head coach. During his tenure, Smartt had the opportunity to learn from great people in the game beginning with his former head coach Chase Riddle.

“It’s hard to quantify what coach Riddle meant to me,” Smartt said. “Outside of my father who influenced me more than any man in my life, he (Riddle) had the single best influence on me. He had an incredible ability to draw the best from you in every form. Always showing the best side of himself to others. The four years total I was around him truly helped frame for me a concept of what coaching baseball should be and how you should go about it.”

Smartt learned how to respect the game from coach Riddle. It was a lesson he carried over into his coaching career, and it was a lesson he remembered every time he put on the Troy uniform.

“It was impossible to do this every single scenario, but every time I put the Troy uniform on I tried to represent coach Riddle in a manner he represented himself every single time,” Smartt said. “That’s why the uniform meant so much to me. In the 23 years total that I was able to represent Troy I always strived to represent him the right way.”

Later in his career, Smartt had the opportunity to coach under a man that had similar qualities to coach Riddle in former head coach Bobby Pierce.

“I had a front row seat to Bobby Pierce for 13 years and I saw the same things,” Smartt said. “He had the same qualities, he had the same abilities, and he had the same presence and influence on the players he coached. I got to witness it all over again. When I became the head coach, every time I put the uniform on I tried to represent both him and Chase Riddle.”

Although Smartt admits these two coached helped shape his experience at Troy, there are plenty more people that had a hand in it as well.

“This whole experience has been shaped by those two men,” Smartt said. “There are a lot of other people along the way that have impacted that, players, coaches and countless others.”

During his time as either a player or a coach at Troy, Smartt wore the Trojan