Washington Park to feature new basketball court and goals

The basketball court at Washington Park is getting an upgrade.

The Troy Parks and Recreation Department announced a project which has already begun. The project will replace the current basketball goals with the posts, tempered glass backboards and goals.

That’s not the only upgrade Washington Park will receive in the project. The court will be painted with outdoor athletic paint. There will be a waiting period of up to 30 days before painting the court to allow the concrete that supports the new posts and backboards to set.

The park’s playground will receive new outdoor industrial paint on faded metal, to improve it’s appearance.

The existing safety surface will be replaced with engineered wood fiber and new playground safety surface borders.

Phase one of the Washington Park project was the painting of the parks pavilion.