Troy fireworks show on July 4

The City of Troy will close out the Fourth of July weekend with a spectacular fireworks show.

The city’s annual Fourth of July Holiday Fireworks Celebration will be held on Sunday, July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Troy Parks and Recreation Department Director Dan Smith said the annual fireworks extravaganza is brought to the public by the members of the Troy City Council, the City of Troy and the Troy Parks and Recreation Department.

“We say the fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.,” Smith said. “But, we wait until it is completely dark before we start the fireworks to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the show. So, it will be closer to 9 p.m. before we light the fuse.”

The fireworks will be staged from behind Charles Henderson High School and the primary viewing venue will be Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Smith said the fireworks can be seen as far away as Banks and there are plenty of great viewing areas all around Troy. He suggested the areas around Troy University, such as the tennis courts and Troy University’s softball complex on Elm Street and nearby Lake Lagoona. He said Charles Henderson High School is also a good place to view the show. Smith said every year, a large number of people also watch the fireworks show from the Walmart parking lot.