Mary Edna Martin

Mary Edna Martin, age 79, a resident of Wetumpka, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12 pm from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy with Wesley Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Green Hills Memorial Park with Dillard Funeral Home in Troy directing. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 11 am until 12 pm at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy.

She is survived by her daughter: Lisa Sanders Woodard (Randy); grandchildren: John Paul Woodard (Heather), William Ray Woodard (Katie); great grandchildren: Vaughan Woodard, Marylee Woodard, Maddy Woodard, Wren Woodard; sisters-in-law: Irma Jean Davis, and Ann Davis Holcomb.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Ray James Martin; parents: James E. Davis and Leatha Rushing; brothers: Leo Davis, and Jimmy Davis.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Davis, Charles Davis, David Peeler, Kenneth Crosby, Charles Turnipseed, and Walter B. Mitchell, Jr.

Mrs. Martin was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and employee. She retired as a public utilities analyst II for the State of Alabama PSC after 18 years of service.

The family would like to issue a special thank you to the staff of Encompass Hospice, Barbara Colquitt, and Frances Carswell who provided compassionate and loving care in her final days.

