State baseball tournament continues in Ozark

Three Troy All-Star teams began day two of the State Tournament in Oxford on Friday afternoon.

The Troy 7U, 9U Rookies and Ozone Rookie teams all continued their run at what they hope is a state championship.

Troy 9U Rookies 19 – Russellville 0

Troy staved off elimination on Friday morning with a 19-0 win over Russellville.

Kenton Frost pitched two shutout innings for Troy in the win. Tucker Jeffcoat came in in relief and pitched the final inning. He picked up three strikeouts and ended the game.

Finn Duncan went 3-3 to lead Troy at the plate. He finished with two doubles and a single.

Troy Ozone Rookies 0 – Dothan Nationals 6

The Troy Ozone Rookies fell into the loser’s bracket with a six-run loss on Friday afternoon in Oxford.

It’s their first loss of the tournament after defeating Montgomery Americans, 9-0 on Friday afternoon.

“We just couldn’t get our hitting going,” head coach David Adams said. “they had a good pitcher on the mound. WE play Southeastern, another Montgomery team tomorrow morning. We will be back in the morning. We are not done.”

Troy will take on Southeastern beginning at 10 a.m.

Troy 7U Rookies 16 Southeastern 8

The Troy 7U team pulled to 2-0 in the young tournament on Friday afternoon when they doubled up Southeastern.

Troy finished with 11 hits. Hudson Ward and Bryson Hardmon each had two hits for Troy. Ward, Bryce Hancock, Baylor Hicks, Jaxson Jones and Michael Frailey each scored two runs in the win.

Troy got their tournament started with a 18-0 win over Decatur on Friday. 10 different Troy players scored at least one run in the 18-run win. Troy was scheduled to play again on Friday night.