Rebecca “Becky” Etheridge Bassett, age 65, a lifelong resident of Troy, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, following a fierce fight against cancer. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with Reverend Mack Lowery officiating. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Becky was an active part of the Troy community her whole life. Born the middle child, between two brothers, she never lacked for escapades around her small town. Becky graduated from Charles Henderson High School with the Class of 1973. She began her family young, as a single-mom, superwoman for many of her years. Becky wore many hats as the procrastinated research paper savior, handiwoman, and meticulous lawn-mower. Not to mention, she was the mama who could mend hearts, heads, and neighborhood scuffles without pause. But her absolute joy came the moment she earned the title of Nana. The immeasurable love she had for her grandbabies brought that extra ray of sunshine to her life, and they loved her with the same fierceness. Becky’s family bond didn’t stop with those just related by blood. Her true family knew no limits. Her door was always open to those she loved (and some she wasn’t so sure of!), whether to share a meal, hang by the pool, or just have a drink and chat.

Becky was crafty, resilient, and resourceful, always finding a way to make life an exciting adventure. She was a grand and gracious hostess, welcoming friends and family over for fun festivities, a banquet of delicious fare, and the best Bushwackers found anywhere around. She was a great friend—always willing, always able, always fiercely honest. She never argued, just explained how she was always right! She will be missed by all who knew her.

Becky is survived by her children, Shannon Smith Reaves, Christopher Smith (Ashley), and Hilary Bassett; grandchildren, Amber Reaves, Alyssa Reaves, Jaxon Brewer, and Grayden Bassett-Teague; brother, James Lewis; close family members, Eleanor “Grannie” Bassett, Robert and Judy Cary; and cousins and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neil Etheridge and Louise West Hamilton; brother, Robert Etheridge; special aunt, Flossie Stevens; sister-in-law, Angela Etheridge, and other family members too plentiful to list.

The family wishes to extend many thanks for the outpouring of love and support shown from her family and friends. Condolences can be shared online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net.