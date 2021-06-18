Tatom honored by Pioneer Museum

When the Pioneer Museum of Alabama hosted Thunder on the Three Notch over the weekend, the museum’s board of directors, chaired by Jeff Kervin, took advantage of the opportunity to recognize Museum Director Barbara Tatom’s role in the advancement of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

Kervin presented Tatom with a plaque and, with the board’s deepest appreciation for her passion, unconditional commitment and enduring dedicated service to the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

“From day one, Barbara has shown a desire and determination to make the Pioneer Museum of Alabama the best museum of its kind,” Kervin said. “She has done a remarkable job of doing just that. The Pioneer Museum of Alabama was founded by Curren Farmer 50 years ago and that is reason, too, to celebrate. We thank Barbara for all she has done to further our founder’s dream.”

Tatom expressed appreciation to Kervin and the board for their confidence in her to direct the museum.

“I grew up in Troy and Troy is home,” Tatom said. My mother, Flake Tatom, taught Alabama history in the Troy City Schools for 30 years. I was living in Montgomery and working in consumer food sales and realized it was time for a change. The Pioneer Museum of Alabama was the change I needed.”

Tatom said the museum of pioneer history is a Pike County treasure.

“I have been here since 2018, and, during that time, the museum has had visitors from 46 states and 15 foreign countries. Students from Pike County and the local areas benefit greatly from hands on history events at the museum.”

Tatom said the board and volunteers have made it possible for the museum to move forward and to continue in that upward direction.

“It has been a team effort,” she said. “There was a lot to be done. Cleanup and rearranging exhibits took a lot of work and, without everyone working together, it would not have been possible. There are still many things to be done and we will get them done, together.”

The museum is asking that patrons and visitors “pardon our progress” as the construction of ADA restrooms continues.

“Our board of directors, our staff and volunteers are dedicated to the preservation of Alabama’s pioneer history,” Tatom said. “We thank the community for its support and all those who make the Pioneer Museum of Alabama a destination and those who just happen to stop and find a Pike County treasure.”

The Pioneer Museum is located on U.S. Highway north of Troy. For more information, call 334-566-3597.