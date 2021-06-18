District play continued Friday night

The Troy Darlings improved to 1-1 in district play on Friday night when they defeated Ariton 26-10 in Geneva.

Emme Slay, Charity McClure, Ella Rhodes all had four hits and for runs in the win for the Angels.

Skyleigh Sharp, Jodee Stephens, Finlay Jordan and Kayli Brown had three hits and Ava Smelcer had two hits for the Angels.

The Angels will be back in action on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. in Geneva.

Troy 12U 10 Enterprise 4

Troy improved to 2-0 with a six-run win over Enterprise on Friday night. Cole Garrett pitched and struck out five batters. Garrett Whitaker pitched one inning and picked up a strikeout. Kellen Stewart pitched three shutout innings and struck out two batters.

Garett and Whitaker each hit a home run for Troy. Stewart, Garrett ad Charlie Fountain each had two hits. Owen Pugh, Damien Williams and Tucker Vaughn all had one hit.

Troy 12U will play Saturday at 9:00 a.m. against the winner of Enterprise and Greenville.

Troy Angels 15 Wicksburg 11

Abigail Stroud pitched three innings for the Angels allowing only three hits. Emmya Moultry went 2-3 with three RBI. Mary Clark Brown went 2-3 with 4 RBI. She hit a three-run double in the fourth inning.