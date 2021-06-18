6-18 Police Reports

Arrests

June 14

Marcus Douglas Carroll, 41, was charged with driving under the influence.

Alyssia Saree Deas, 28, was charged on a capias warrant.

A minor was charged with attempting to elude a police officer.

June 15

Latara Dorthea Meade Raybon, 26, was charged with domestic violence.

Corey Jamar Strozier, 44, was charged with domestic violence

Incident Report

June 9

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Contempt of court was reported on West Church Street

Identity theft was reported on Elm Street.

Third-degree domestic violence and harassment were reported on Botts Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Northridge Lane.

A dispute was reported on Dean Street.

Child in need of supervision was reported on Enzor Road.

Menacing was reported on Northridge Circle.

June 10

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on Corman Avenue.

Two counts of domestic violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and restricting governmental operations was reported on North Knox Street.

An ignition interlock violation was reported on South Brundidge Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A domestic dispute was reported on County Road 7749.

Third-degree burglary was reported on Elm Street.

Domestic violence, buying/receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana was reported on Jane Road.

Domestic violence was reported on Blackmon Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Brundidge Boulevard.

June 11

Driving while license revoked was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damaged property was reported on Rose Circle.

A domestic dispute was reported on Grace Road

A juvenile problem was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A juvenile problem was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Third-degree criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Discharge of duty weapon was reported on Needmore Road.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Aster Avenue.

Auto theft was reported on County Road 7708.

Reckless endangerment and harassment were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

An animal bite was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft of an article from an automobile was reported on Gibbs Street.

Harassing communications were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

First-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Segars Street.

Harassing communications were reported on County Road 5516.

Failure to appear was reported on Pike County Lake Road.

June 12

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of marijuana was reported on Orion Street.

Possession of marijuana was reported on North Knox Street.

An ATV accident was reported on County Road 1153.

Domestic violence was reported on County Road 5516.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on South Franklin Drive.

June 13

A domestic disputed was reported on Montgomery Street.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of controlled substance and failure to pay were reported on Trojan Way.

Fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Found property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Failure to appear was reported on North Three Notch Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on North Three Notch Street.

Damage to property was reported on Aster Avenue.

June 14

Driving under the influence was reported on Trojan Way.

A domestic dispute was reported on Aster Circle.

Damage to Property on South Three Notch Street.

Identity theft was reported on North Knox Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on White Drive.

A domestic dispute was reported on Henderson Highway.

A capias warrant was served on Murphree Street.

Damage to property was reported on West Fairview Street

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Sanders Road.

Harassing communications were reported on Thomas circle.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported on Brundidge Boulevard.

A death investigation was conducted on North Knox Street.

Harassment was reported on Rose Circle.

A domestic dispute was reported on Corman Avenue.

Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft was reported on Dozier Drive.

June 15

Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Sussex Avenue.

First-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on Sunset Villa Drive.

Domestic violence was reported on University Avenue.

A vehicle was searched on South Brundidge Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Wiley Street.

Domestic violence was reported on Chase Lane.

Harassment was reported on Butler Drive.