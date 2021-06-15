Huner, Walters participate in ABCA All-Star Event

The Alabama Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Event got under way at Troy University’s Riddle-Pace Field this week Charles Henderson’s Brady Huner and Goshen’s Nicholas Walters are both in attendance.

Huner and Walters will both spend the next couple of days with some of the state’s best players and collegiate coaches.

There will be a total of 10 teams in Troy. The players will have the opportunity to workout and play games. While attending the event the players will have the opportunity to stay in dorms. They will get their own dri-fit shirt as well as their own hat. During the four-day event each player will have the opportunity to visit a Butter & Egg Adventures outdoor event. They will also have their own profile on ALBCA website to be seen by college coaches.

“It’s exciting and a really big honor to come over play with a bunch of talented baseball players,” Huner said. “There is a lot of good talent and it’s an honor to represent Charles Henderson out here. Hopefully I’ll do my best.”

Huner pitched in game one on Tuesday and pitched two innings and gave up one run on one hit and struck out four. His team went on to defeat Grey, 9-8.

Huner has aspirations to play collegiate baseball. This week’s camp gives Huner an opportunity to show off his talents in front of collegiate coaches.

“It’s really important,” Huner said. “All the teams have a junior college coach and a high school coach. It’s a really big recruiting opportunity and you can become a better baseball player because we have been working on mechanics and we have done that every single day. There is always room for improvement and I get to listen to these guys who know what they are talking about.”

Huner finished his junior season on the mound with a 4-5 record and a 5.78 ERA.

“I had a setback with a shoulder and back injury that I sustained in the middle of the year,” Huner said. “Before that I pitched good. I started the first game of the season