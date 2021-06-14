Trojans, Patriots represented on All-State teams

Seven local athletes were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State team over the weekend.

Four local softball and three local baseball players were named All-State.

Lady Trojan McKenzie Cain was named first All-State and teammate Madison Stewart was named to the second team.

Cain finished the season hitting .417 and had 15 home runs and 45 RBI. She finished with a total of 32 extra base hits and 62 runs scored.

Stewart led the Trojans with a .471 average. She finished with eight home runs and 42 RBI. She had 24 extra base hits and scored 43 runs.

The Patriots also had two players make All-State. Amity White was named First Team All-State and Morgan Bundy was named to the second team.

White finished with a .500 batting average, three home runs, 23 RBI and 14 extra base hits. She scored 56 runs. Teammate Morgan Bundy hit .438 with two home runs and 47 RBI. She finished with 22 extra base hits and 47 runs.

The Patriot baseball team finished with two players earning Player of the Year honors. Senior Mayes White finished as the AISA Player of the Year and Nelson finished as the AISA Pitcher of the Year.

During his senior season White hit .337. He had four home runs, 18 RBI and 14 extra base hits. Nelson had a sub – 1.00 ERA this season and finished with a .942. Nelson logged 52 innings and finished with 97 strikeouts. As a hitter, Nelson hit .385 with five home runs and 22 RBI.

Levi Sikes was named Second Team All-State. In his senior year with the Patriots, Sikes hit .385 with six home runs, 34 RBI and 14 extra base hits. He scored 28 runs.