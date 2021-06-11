Troy 9U All-Stars win District Tournament

The Troy 9u All-Stars brought home a trophy on Friday night when they defeated Enterprise, 9-3 at the Troy Sportsplex.

After falling in game one of the best of three of series on Thursday night, Troy bounced back with two consecutive wins to take the series.

Troy play in the State Tournament beginning on June 24 in Oxford.

The 9u team includes: Drew Blakenship, Alex Deloney, Finn Duncan, Kenton Frost, Tucker Jeffcoat, Easton Knight, Khyran Martin, Eli Sikes, Reigan Suddith, Santiago Valencia and Graydon Wilson. Coaches include: Brett Sikes, Keith Jeffcaot and Todd Duncan.