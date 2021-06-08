Police Reports

May 28

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

May 29

Fourth-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on Academy Street.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Giddens Street.

Theft was reported on Hudson Street.

A criminal trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Gibbs Street.

Harassment was reported on Elba Highway.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Dr. L.C. McMillian Avenue.

An animal bite was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A traffic stop was reported on University Avenue.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle was searched on Pike County Lake Road.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on West Fairview Street.

A vehicle was searched on South Three Notch Street.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Walter Drive.

A domestic dispute was reported on Botts Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Williams Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Aster Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on North Knox Street.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on Brundidge Street.

Damage to property was reported on Sunset Villas Drive.

Animal nuisance was reported on Academy Street.

Possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on Alabama Highway 87.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on County Road 5516.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Terrace Trail.

A domestic dispute was reported on Corman Avenue.

May 31

Amphetamine possession, possession of marijuana, and first-offense drug paraphernalia were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on Pecan Drive.

Driving while license revoked was reported on South Oak Street.

Found property was reported on Enzor Drive.

Driving while license revoked was reported on West Fairview Street.

A vehicle was searched on U.S. Highway 231.

Shoplifting was reported on North Three Notch Street.

A vehicle was searched on Elba Highway.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Abandonment of a child and a domestic dispute were reported on Gibbs Street.

June 1

Suspicious circumstances were reported on Daisy Court

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A vehicle search, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana were reported on Corman Avenue.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment on was reported on U.S. Highway 29.

A death investigation was conducted on West Fairview Street.

Suspicious circumstances were reported on University Avenue.

Third-degree domestic violence was reported on Botts Avenue.

Second-degree possession of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Carrying concealed weapon and second-degree possession of marijuana were reported on North Three Notch Street.

A trespass warning was issued and lost property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Third-degree theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A domestic dispute was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Damage to property was reported on County Road 5521.

A domestic dispute was reported on Azalea Court.

A death investigation was conducted on West Orange Street.

Third-degree domestic violence and violation of a domestic violence property order were re-ported on North Three Notch Street.

A trespass warning was issued at Southland Village.

An accidental shooting was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

A trespass warning was issued on U.S. Highway 231.

Driving while license revoked was reported on South Three Notch Street.