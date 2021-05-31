Officers run for Special Olympics

The Troy Police Department hosted the final leg of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The run is held each year to raise awareness for the Special Olympics. Even though the special Olympics hasn’t been held in two years because of the COVID pandemic, Troy University Police Chief and Law Enforcement Torch Run State Director George Beaudry said keeping awareness high was very important for the Special Olympics.

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run started in Kansas in the 1980s,” Beaudry said. “It spread across the nation and we’ve had the LETR in Alabama since the late 1980s. It’s the largest grassroots support organization for the Special Olympics.”

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said Troy participates every year.

“It’s an honor for us to participate and our officers enjoy this event because it gives them a chance to give back to the community, Barr said.