Patricia Anny Wynn Williford

Patricia Ann Wynn Williford

Patricia Ann Wynn Williford, 83, of Pensacola, FL passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Pat was born on August 21, 1937 in Brundidge, AL, the daughter of James Tully Wynn and Ozona Dean Wynn. She received her Bachelor of Education from Troy State Teachers College, and a Masters degree from the University of West Florida. She married her husband of 60 years, Hubert Williford, in August of 1958, and they moved to Pensacola where they began a long and distinguished career working with the Escambia County School Board. Pat taught eighth grade English at Bellview Middle School for over 30 years.

She was queen of the Krewe of Lafitte and the Krewe of Aphrodite, a longtime member of the international women’s friendship sorority Beta Sigma Phi, and a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Pensacola.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Williford; brother, Harold Wynn; and sister, Virginia W. Sachs.

Survivors include her son, Lewis Williford (Gemell); and grandchildren, David Williford, Stacie Gormally (Jason), Ricky Williford, and Emily Williford.

A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 33 E. Gregory St., Pensacola, FL, 32502, with a reception to follow at the Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL, 32534.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to L.E.A.D. Academy Classical School, Pace, FL, or First Presbyterian Church of Pensacola.