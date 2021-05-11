John Tomas Arrington IV Tommy

John Thomas Arrington IV (Tommy) went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 7, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born March 11, 1949 in Cedartown, Georgia to Margenia and Thomas Arrington. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Jane; children Amy (Kris) Stubblefield of Troy, Alabama; JT (Kelsey) Arrington of Mobile, Al and 3 grandchildren: Caroline and Hannah Stubblefield; Ruby Arrington. He is also survived by two sisters Suzanne (Johnny) Holley of Cartersville, GA; Christy (David) Lawrence of Destin, Florida; one brother, Richard Arrington of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl and five nieces.

Tom grew up in Troy, Alabama graduating from Charles Henderson High School and Troy State University, majoring in business. He had a successful career in sales and received many sales recognition awards because of his relationships with his customers. His job included a move to Memphis, Tennessee where he met his future wife, Jane Parker. After their marriage they moved to Mobile, Alabama where they continued to reside and begin their family. They shared their hometown of Mobile with Jane’s twin sister, Janet, and her family (Ricky, Walker, Hunter).

Tom always stated his priorities in life as “Faith, Family and Friends” and devoted himself to them all and in that order. Tom served as a Deacon and an Elder in the Presbyterian Church and was a daily reader of God’s Word. He enjoyed vacationing in the North Carolina Mountains with Jane’s family and Family Reunions and gatherings with his family. He also enjoyed a good historical novel in the backyard on the hammock. He never missed his children’s events and loved to keep track of these special, sentimental memories in his journal. He had a heart for children and those in need. Tommy was a friend to all he met but three men held the high honor of a friend like a brother: Al Head, Manley Johnson and John Kluttz.

During his illness, he demonstrated great courage in the face of Alzheimer’s. He never complained and kept his wonderful sense of humor until the very end. Always a man of knowledge and compassion, he made an Anatomical Gift to the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. Someone put it best when they said this about Tom; “There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone the light remains.”

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or SAAD’s Hospice at 1515 University Blvd. South Mobile, Alabama 36609.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Troy, Al. on May 15th at 11:00 with visitation from 9 – 11 in the parlor.