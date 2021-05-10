SBC Tournament begins at Troy Softball Complex

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament is set to begin at the Troy Softball Complex on Tuesday morning.

The tournament will begin with a pair of elimination games between the four lowest seeds in the conference. No. 8 Coastal Carolina will take on No. 9 ULM in the opening game of the tournament at 10 a.m. No. 7 Georgia Southern will then take on No. 10 Georgia State at 1 p.m.

The Trojans, along with the rest of the field, will get their tournament started on Wednesday morning in what will be a double elimination-style format.

The Trojans were in second place in the SBC for much of the season until they lost three of their final six including two against Texas State, who jumped the Trojans and earned the second seed in the tournament.

The third seeded Trojans will match up with six seeded Texas-Arlington on Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. The rest of the second round matchups include No. 1 Louisiana against the winner of Coastal Carolina and ULM, No. 4 South Alabama versus No. 5 Appalachian State and No. 2 Texas State playing the winner of Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

The tournament will conclude with a winner take all game on Saturday beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana comes in as the defending SBC Tournament champions. Louisiana has won 15 Sun Belt Conference Tournament championships.