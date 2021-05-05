Wanda Faye Golden and Charles “Ray” Wright

Wanda Faye Golden, 65, of Troy, passed away, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones, and her brother, Charles “Ray” Wright, 70, of Troy, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones.

A funeral service for both Mrs. Golden and Mr. Wright will be held Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Green Hills Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Wilkes officiating.

Burial will follow in Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Douglas Golden, Jr., Kirk Eigenberg, William Boyd, JJ Hand, Addison Hand, Conner Hand, Thomas H. Wright, Jr., and Wes Davis serving as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas H. Wright, Sr., Peter R. Wright, and Marcus Youngblood. Visitation will be

Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home. For full obituary listings please visit the Green Hills Funeral Home website at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net.