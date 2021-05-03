Police Reports
Incident Reports
April 22
A death investigation was conducted on Needmore Road
Second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on North Three Notch Street.
April 23
A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.
Harassment was reported on Lotus Lane
A vehicle was searched on Aster Avenue.
Obstructing government operations and attempting to elude law enforcement officers was reported on Henderson Highway
A domestic dispute was reported on Magnolia Court.
A vehicle as searched on Holmes Street.
A vehicle was searched on North Three Notch Street.
