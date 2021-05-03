Pioneer Museum to host annual Spring Plantin’

Warm days and soft rain signal Spring Plantin’ time at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama.

Spring Plantin’ 2021 is set for 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and everyone is invited to enjoy a full day of outdoor learning and fun.

Spring Plantin’ is an annual event that features plantin’ tips on everything from herbs to heirloom vegetables and from potting to planting flowers and shrubs, said Barbara Tatom, Pioneer Museum of Alabama director.

“Spring Plantin’ has something for everyone who enjoys the outdoors, especially in the spring,” Tatom said. “Planting is the focus of the event but there is more to do and to enjoy.”

Deborah Huggins-Davis will lead a lesson and discussion on herbs and heirloom vegetables and there is great interest in both, among home gardeners,” Tatom said.

Planting will be underway at the museum and the gardener will be available for questions and possibly let visitors try their hands at the planting of a garden plot.

“Several demonstrators will be on the grounds including a rope maker and a woodworker,” Tatom said.

Alice Phillips will play the role of school marm and give instructions on a variety of springtime remedies and playtime activities.

“Eric Miller, a descendant of one of the oldest families of potters in Alabama, will be on the grounds,” Tatom said “He will demonstrate his family’s artistry and will also have handmade pots for sale.”

Ruth Overstreet, of Springhill, will demonstrate the weaving and caning of chairs. She will also have handmade bags made from bluejeans and other durable materials.

A blacksmith will be on hand to talk about his trade and demonstrate how the different tools are used and why.

The Demonstration Cabin will be a popular snacking place with fixin’s from the cookstove and also with a porch for story swappin’ or singin.’

The Adams General Store will be open and the museum always welcomes visitor so Spring Plantin’ is the place to be on Friday and Saturday.

“Spring Plantin’ is a fun, educational day for people of all ages,” Tatom said. “We invite everyone to join us.”

Admission is $10 for adults; $9 for seniors ages 60 and over and military; $8 for students. Children ages $5 and under and museum members are admitted free.