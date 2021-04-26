Patriots in second after round one of state tournament

The AISA State Golf Tournament got under way at the Troy Country Club on Monday morning.

The tournament will continue on Tuesday with the final round of the tournament.

The Morgan Academy Senators enter the final round in first place in the team competition. The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will start round two in second place.

The Senators shot a 303 (+19) in round one; six shots clear of the second place Patriots, who finished with a 309 (+25).

Glenwood (+41), Tuscaloosa Academy (+46), Southern Academy (+47), Lakeside School (+49) and Lee Scott (+60) rounded out the rest of the field.

Morgan’s Joe Free finished on top of the individual standings on day one, shooting a 65 (-6). Free is eight shots ahead of second place Jon Byrd of Monroe Academy.

Pike Liberal Arts have two players in the top-five in Jackson Cleveland and Ford Hussey. Both are tied for fifth place at +5. Peyton Jacobs of Pike Liberal Arts is in the top-10 in eighth place after he shot a 78 (+7). Jace Calhoun was one shot behind him at +8 and is currently tied for 11th.

Three players are currently vying for low female medalist. Fair Garner of Morgan Academy sits in first place after shooting an 88. Claire Graham from Glenwood is in second place (90) and Lida Lewis of Southern Academy (105 sits in third.

Round two will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Troy Country Club.