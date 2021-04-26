Organizers name award winners for annual festival

“And I wonder, still I wonder, who’ll stop the rain?”

Anyone familiar with Creedence Clearwater Revival was probably asking the same question on Saturday when the rain came, stopped and came back again and again, putting a damper on opening day of TroyFest 2021.

But, intermittently Saturday and then all day Sunday, the rain gave way to sunshine and yet another very successful TroyFest, said Morgan Drinkard, TroyFest Art and Craft Festival publicity chair… “outstanding artists, great food, a large and supportive crowd and fun all around.”

The folk artwork of Lou Hii of Indianapolis, Indiana was judged the TroyFest 2021 Best of Show overall and received $1,000 and an opportunity for a solo show at the Johnson Center for the Arts.

The Jean Lake Folk Art Award was presented to M. Hakima MD, Wise Angel Gallery, Flomaton, $500; the Corley Chapman, first place fine arts award was presented to Tammy Hayes, of Orange Beach, $500; and the first place craft award was presented to John and Judy Zeigler of Murphy, North Carolina, $500.

The Best of Category, $125 Merit Awards were presented to Amber Nimrod, painting; Dawn Prietz, pottery; Cynthia Stoper, jewelry; Barbara Hardwood, photography; Shanile Wolter, graphics and drawing; Richard Beach, sculpture; Michelle McLendon, functional traditional crafts; Dick Cardwell, decorative traditional crafts; and Scott McQueen, the Doug Hawkins Merit Folk Art Award.

Special awards were presented to Dan Davenport, greatest distance traveled; Sherry DeBray, freshman exhibitor; Merida Hines-Tyler, most creative use of materials, and Heather Miller, demonstrating artist.

TroyFest 2021 featured more than 60 artists and crafters on the square in downtown Troy in a variety of categories including painting, pottery, jewelry, graphics and drawings, sculpture, functional crafts, decorative crafts, folk art, photography and also farmers’ market.

The artistry of TroyFest was not contained on the downtown square. It extended to the entertainment stage where local entertainers showcased their talents.

The entertainment included Lauren Chandler Baton and Troy University Majorettes, Sara Jo Burks, Kacie Bell, the First Baptist Church Celebration Choir. FBC puppets, SheBANG! Dancers and the Southeast Alabama Community Band.

And, the entertainment didn’t stop there. The Johnson Center for the Arts on East Walnut Street was open throughout TroyFest.

“It was exciting to see so many people enjoying TroyFest this past weekend. From young families with toddlers in strollers to adults of all ages, everyone seemed to truly be enjoying themselves,” said Brenda Campbell, JCA director.

“At the Johnson Center for the Arts, we appreciated the opportunity to host the Student Art Exhibit and Awards Ceremony. It was a joy to see students and teachers accepting their awards from Pam Smith, exhibit coordinator, and Jonathan Everage, sponsor representative. A special thank you to Lawrence Hardware for sponsoring the exhibit and awards.”

Other special TroyFest events at the Johnson Center included the opening of Trish Land’s art exhibit “Painted Poetry” that will be on display until June 5 in the upper level galleries, an awesome afternoon concert by Troy’s own Sara Jo Burks plus the live remote of the ‘Bluegrass in the Wiregrass’ concert with the Goat Hill String Band on all three WTFB radio stations and livestreamed on the WTBF website. What an amazing weekend!”

The Johnson Center for the Arts is open M-F 10-5. Admission Free-Experience Priceless!